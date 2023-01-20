 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lanka thanks India for its generous support, assurances given to the IMF to restructure its debt

Jan 20, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Jaishankar, who is here on a two-day visit, on Thursday met Sri Lanka's top leadership, including his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka on Friday thanked India for the generous support of a USD 3.9 billion credit line last year and the assurances given to the IMF to restructure the country's debt after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed India's commitment to increase investment flows to hasten the debt-ridden island nation's economic recovery.

"It was my privilege to welcome my friend Hon EAM of India Dr S. Jaishankar in Colombo. I thank him for the generous support of the USD 3.9B credit line last year and the assurances given to the IMF to restructure the debt. Sri Lanka is fortunate to have caring and considerate friends!" Sabry tweeted on Friday.

"A pleasure to meet with Hon Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India in Colombo. Discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship between our nations, people-to-people contacts, trade and investment ties and appreciated India's steadfast assistance for Sri Lanka," he tweeted on Thursday.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from the Maldives on the second leg of his two-nation tour, met Sabry and discussed issues of mutual and regional interests.

"A good meeting with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and other ministerial colleagues this evening in Colombo. Discussed India-Sri Lanka cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry and health," Jaishankar tweeted.