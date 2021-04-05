English
SRCC presents Bullzire'21: Here's how to register

The ninth edition of Bullzire will consist of seven competitions, speaker sessions and a panel discussion.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) will conduct Bullzire'21, Asia's largest stock market festival, on April 17 and 18.

The event is being organised by D-Street, a stock-market focused society in Delhi University, and held in association with Angel Broking and BSE Investor Protection Fund.

The ninth edition of the college festival will consist of seven competitions, speaker sessions and a panel discussion, SRCC said.

The event attracts a footfall of over 7,000, from more than 100 colleges.

Interested participants can register on this website. The competitions in this year's event are:

> Shri Ram Valuation Case Challenge

> Shri Ram Investment Competition

> D-Crypto

> AnalytIQ

> Deriwitz

> Shri Ram Mock Stock

> Battle of Wits

Participants have the opportunity to win prizes worth Rs 7,50,000 including cash prizes worth Rs 50,000 and internship opportunities.

 
TAGS: #India #SRCC
first published: Apr 5, 2021 02:18 pm

