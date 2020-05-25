'Spy' pigeon captured along India-Pakistan International Border: Report

Locals in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir reportedly caught a "spy" pigeon suspected to have been trained in Pakistan, news agency PTI has reported.

Officials told PTI on May 25 that the bird was captured along the International Border (IB) in the district.

Shailendra Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, told PTI that the pigeon was handed over to the local police by the villagers on May 24. He added that a ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it.

As per the report, soon after the "spy" pigeon flew into the Indian side from Pakistan, it was nabbed by villagers in the Hiranagar sector of the district. The residents of Manyari, the village where the pigeon was captured, alleged that the bird was carrying a secret "coded" message.

The concerned security agencies are working to decipher the "coded message", the officials said.

In the past too, birds allegedly used for purposes of espionage have been caught in the region.

In 2016, Pathankot police reportedly took one such pigeon on a mission into custody. The bird was found near the border with Pakistan and had a note attached to it with an alleged threat to the prime minister.

A year before that, another such aerial "spy" was seized in Manwal village, a few miles from the border, after being spotted carrying a "stamped message" on its body, as per a BBC report.

While the reports may seem hilarious to some, birds being used for tactical and espionage purposes is not something unheard of. In 2019, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the much-renowned spy arm of the United States, declassified details pertaining to its secret Cold War "spy-pigeon missions". These documents shed light on how pigeons were first trained and later used for clandestine missions inside the Soviet Union.

(With inputs from PTI)



