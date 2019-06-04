SPV for all metro rail projects in UP, NMRC to continue as it is

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet June 4 announced establishment of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for implementation of metro rail projects across the state, an official order stated. However, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), that operates the Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida, will continue to work as a separate entity, it said.

The new SPV will be named 'Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation', according to a statement from the UP government's Department of Information.

"After due deliberations by the state cabinet on the decisions made by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 1 regarding Kanpur and Agra metro, which will begin soon, it has been decided that the NMRC will continue to work on Noida-Greater Noida Metro as it is, while a single SPV by the name of 'UP Metro Rail Corporation' will be set up for implementation of metro rail projects in the big cities of the state," it stated.

At present, Uttar Pradesh metro rail services are available within Lucknow, Ghaziabad and between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi.

Similar services are in the pipeline in Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi Allahabad and Gorakhpur, while a new metro rail project to connect Greater Noida with an upcoming international airport in Jewar was announced recently by officials.