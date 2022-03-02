English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Sputnik V’s India manufacturing in peril after sanctions on jab’s Russian marketer

    Russian banks being barred from SWIFT adds to worries

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The US slapping sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which markets Sputnik V internationally has sparked concerns over the manufacturing of the COVID vaccine in India which is the world's second-largest producer of the jab after Russia.

    Russian banks being barred from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) adds to worries.

    Manufacturing and exports have been compromised in India, according to industry sources who spoke on this matter with CNBC-TV18.

    The sources say there is inventory on hand awaiting offtake but due to a lack of demand there will be no production.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Close

    Related stories

    As of now, there’s no communication from anyone with regard to Sputnik V, the  sources added.

    Strides Pharma Science and Panacea Biotec declined to comment over this.

    Also Read: EU commission proposes sanction on RT, Sputnik access to Europe

    Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF has partnered several pharmaceutical companies to manufacture Russian vaccines in India, including Serum Institute of India, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, and Morepen.

    The fund has said in a statement that it is not engaged in any political activities and that the sanctions imposed may make it more difficult to promote Sputnik V.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Covid vaccine #RDIF #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Sputnik #sputnik v
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 10:24 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.