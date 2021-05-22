Sputnik V production in India to begin in August; Russia to supply three million vaccine doses by May-end

Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine being imported by Dr. Reddy's Laboratory for distribution in India

The production of Sputnik V vaccine will begin in India from August, said the Indian Ambassador to Russia D Bala Venkatesh Verma on May 22.

Sputnik V, developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, is the third COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency usage clearance in India. According to Verma, around three million doses of the vaccine would be supplied to India by May-end.

"By May-end about three million doses will be supplied in bulk. Those will be filled in India. In June, it's expected to increase to 5 million and production in India is expected to start in August," news agency ANI quoted the Indian envoy as saying.

India would be one of the major partners for the production and distribution of Sputnik V, Verma pointed out.

"The present plan is that over 850 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine will finally be produced in India. Almost 65-70 percent of Sputnik produced anywhere in the world will be from India, finally," he was reported as saying from St Petersburg.

Sputnik will be produced in India in three phases, Verma added. "First, supply from Russia - fully made - which has already started. Second, RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund) will send to India in bulk. It will be ready for use but it will have to be filled in various bottles in India," he said.

"Third, the Russian side will transfer the technology to an Indian company and the Indian company will produce it fully in India. All these three put together will be about 850 million doses," the envoy stated.

According to the estimates shared by the Indian Health Ministry, around 15.6 crore doses of the Sputnik V vaccine would be available in the country by December. The jabs would be distributed, and bulk would also be manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has partnered with the RDIF for the supply of Sputnik V in India.