COVID-19 vaccine | Russia, Kerala government discuss Sputnik V manufacturing facility: Report

Outside Russia, Sputnik V is currently manufactured at plants in South
Korea, Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Russian authorities are in talks with the Kerala government for land to set up a facility to manufacture the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
"Talks are on
between the Russian government and Kerala regarding the
setting up of a manufacturing unit of Sputnik V in our state," Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev told the Business Standard.
The state government may consider areas around Thonnakkal, in
Thiruvananthapuram district, for the facility, the report said.
"Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) is spearheading the talks. The initial plan is to submit a letter of intent, and KSIDC is preparing a draft," Rajeev said.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the COVID-19 vaccine, had not commented on the matter when contacted by the newspaper.
In India, the RDIF has formed manufacturing partnerships with domestic firms such as Serum Institute of India (SII), Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen.
The Indian government recently told Parliament that 188 crore doses are required to inoculate the entire adult population, which is projected at 94 crore. This number would reduce if single-dose jabs are approved.Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here