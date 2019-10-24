App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

SP's victory in UP, Maharashtra bypolls indicates people's anger towards BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

The party also bagged two seats in Maharashtra-- Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Bhiwandi East-- from where its candidates Abu Asim Azmi and Raes Sheikh won.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming victory of Samajwadi Party candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra bypolls as a mandate to save democracy, party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said that it was an indication of people's anger towards the "faulty policies" of the BJP.

"SP has won in Rampur, Jalalpur and Zaidpur constituencies despite administrative pressures and misuse of official machinery. Party candidate Tazeen Fatma won despite BJP's one point agenda to target her and party MP Azam Khan," Yadav said.

The party also bagged two seats in Maharashtra-- Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Bhiwandi East-- from where its candidates Abu Asim Azmi and Raes Sheikh won.

Close

"These results are indication of pepole's anger against faulty anti-people policies of the BJP. It's a mandate of people to save democracy. We do politics of development and continue to do that. People have remembered the SP for its work," he added.

related news

He said that the BJP was doing politics of vendetta and was harassing opposition party workers by lodging fake cases but the SP will continue its protests against the BJP's misrule.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.