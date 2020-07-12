Sprinter Dutee Chand puts up BMW for sale after not being able to afford training

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand took to social media to find buyers for her luxury BMW, after not being able to afford her training expenses due to growing coronavirus pandemic.

The sprinter posted pictures of her 2015 BMW which she got for Rs 30 lakh, after which she quickly deleted the post. "No sponsor is willing to spend on me due to this pandemic. I am in need of money and so have decided to sell it off to meet my training and diet expenses as I'm preparing for the Tokyo Olympic, which has been shifted to July 11, 2021, due to COVID-19 Outbreak," as per a report by India Today.

Chand got herself the vehicle after she received Rs 3 crore as a cash reward from Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik, upon her success at the Asian Games. She also used the same pool of funds to build a home and has exhausted the money, according to the report.

The decision to sell her car came after she did not have space to store three cars at her residence. Needing an additional set of funds to support her training in Germany so she could be ready for the Tokyo Olympics, she thought of selling her car as a way to make up the funds for the required training, the report says.

Chand receives Rs 60,000 as a salary by being a part of the orissa mining corporation. According to her, this is not sufficient to make ends meet, says a report by Sportstar. Adding that COVID-19 has put her planning in jeopardy and she is desperately hoping for a turnaround in fortunes to get back on track as soon as possible.

As a sprinter, Dutee Chand has brought many laurels to the country. Most recently in 2019, she broke the national record in Ranchi of 100m, in 11.22 seconds breaking the previous record which was held by her at 11.26.