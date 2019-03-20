Spring Equinox is here! Google Doodle marks the celestial event

Google on March 20 is celebrating the Spring Equinox 2019, a celestial event that marks the beginning of spring in many cultures, by dedicating a Doodle featuring pink flower and new plants.

Spring Equinox is the first day of a season when the day and night are of equal lengths. The day marks the change of seasons as the balance of light shifts to make for longer days or nights. The Spring Equinox 2019 would mean that, now, it is the end of winters and the beginning of warmer days or summers.

The Latin word 'equinox' means equal day and night. On March 20, almost everywhere in the world would have nighttime and daytime of 12 hours each.

This phenomenon occurs about two times in a year -- the Spring Equinox occurs around March 20 each year, while the Autumn equinox is around September 22. It is called the Spring Equinox or the Vernal in the northern hemisphere.

An equinox is regarded as the instant of time when Earth's equator passes through the center of the Sun, making it visible directly above it.

One may also be able to witness the Super worm moon for the first time in 19 years. This phenomenon happened last time in 2000 when the fall moon landed close to the first day of the spring. It won't happen again until 2030, according to astronomy website EarthSky.org.

At 1:15 AM IST on March 20, the moon will be 2,23,309 miles away from Earth and will appear larger and brighter than usual.