Last Updated : Jan 18, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Spread the message of development in J-K: PM tells union ministers

At a meeting of the Council of Ministers here, the prime minister asked the ministers to spread the message of development during their interaction with the locals, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the group of union ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of development among the people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Valley, sources said. As part of a massive outreach programme, 36 central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir starting from Saturday.

They were also asked to spread the message about the various central schemes which will benefit at the grass-roots level.

He said the ministers should not restrict themselves to the urban areas but meet people in villages also to inform about the developmental work carried out by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 36 Union ministers will visit different districts in both the divisions of the Union Territory starting from January 18 to January 24 and the home ministry is coordinating it.

First Published on Jan 18, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

