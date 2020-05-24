App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spoke to Aviation Minister, told him more time needed to resume flights: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

CM Thackeray also said there is no concrete 'yes' or 'no' answer to whether the lockdown in Maharashtra will be lifted on May 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 24 said he has spoken to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the resumption of domestic air travel and conveyed to him that while the state is keen to restart domestic flights, it will need some time for prepare.

"We had a discussion with the Civil Aviation Minister (Hardeep Singh Puri) today and are still deciding on what precautions and preparations we have to undertake and what the Centre is doing. We are contemplating and we will decide soon," Thackeray said during his address to the state.

The Centre has permitted domestic air travel to resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, albeit extra safety measures.

Lockdown in Maharashtra

Thackeray said there is no concrete 'yes' or 'no' answer to whether the lockdown in the state will be lifted on May 31, when the fourth phase of restrictions is scheduled to end.

On May 17, Maharashtra government had extended lockdown in the state till May 31, even before the Centre announced its extension plan.

"We can't say that the lockdown will be over by May 31. We will have to see how we will go forward. The time to come is crucial as multiplication of the virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways," Thackeray said. He added that lifting restrictions suddenly will not be correct, just as a sudden deceleration of lockdown.

Thackeray also appealed for people to donate blood and said that the administration is expanding health infrastructure in Maharashtra.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, he also said there was a need to be extra cautious during the upcoming monsoon.

Thackeray, whose party Shiv Sena parted ways with long-term ally BJP last year, said though the Union government has been of little help, he would not indulge in any political mudslinging.

"The Maharashtra government has not yet received its due GST amount. The Centres share of train ticket cost (for facilitating transportation of migrant labourers to their native places) is yet to be received. There is still shortage of some medicines. Earlier, we did face shortage of PPE kits

and other equipment," Thackeray said.



First Published on May 24, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #aviation #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

