Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline FIA India Day Parade in NYC

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Indian actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez will headline an annual parade here organised by a leading diaspora organisation to celebrate India's independence day later this month.

Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of New York, New Jersey Connecticut and New England said this year's parade embraces the theme "Mission of Life", symbolising the values and aspirations that guide our path as a nation and as individuals.

It said that the renowned yoga guru and spirit leader Sri Sri will lead the march for the 41st India Day Parade on August 20 in Manhattan, while Fernandez will be Guest of Honour and Prabhu the Chief Guest at the parade that will run through Madison Avenue here.

The annual parade in the heart of New York City celebrates the rich cultural diversity and heritage of India as the diaspora and members of the Indian-American community from the region descend on Madison Avenue dressed in Indian finery to celebrate India's independence day. Carrying Indian flags and banners, hundreds of men, women and children line up the sidewalks on Madison Avenue to enjoy the parade, tableaus and other festivities.

Calling on members of the diaspora to be part of the festivities, FIA said "Celebrate the progress and growth of modern India as we work towards various missions, from education and healthcare to environmental sustainability. Explore India's role on the global stage and its mission for peace, cooperation, and international friendship," FIA said.

The parade comprises dance and musical performances and theatrical acts "reflecting the essence of India's rich artistic heritage." It also showcases a diverse array of authentic cuisines and traditional delicacies from different parts of India as well as handicrafts, textiles, and art.

Among the highlights of this year's parade will be a special pavilion on Millets, dedicated to promoting the super grains for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

"This is a grand celebration of India's rich culture, diversity, and the wholesome goodness of millets," FIA said.

As part of the independence day celebrations, FIA is also hosting a "Gala on the Hudson", a special cruise that will feature singers, celebrities and cultural performances to mark the occasion.