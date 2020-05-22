App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Addressing a meeting of opposition parties convened to discuss the plight of migrants due to the lockdown, she alleged that the government is uncertain about the criteria for lockdowns and has no exit strategy.

PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government on Friday over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged that the spirit of federalism is all but forgotten and it has abandoned any pretence of being democratic.

Addressing a meeting of opposition parties convened to discuss the plight of migrants due to the lockdown, she alleged that the government is uncertain about the criteria for lockdowns and has no exit strategy.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

Gandhi said the migrants and 13 crore families in the bottom half of the population have been cruelly ignored by the government.

related news

"The prime minister's grand Rs 20 lakh crore package has turned out to be a cruel joke on country," she said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Congress #coronavirus #Current Affairs #democracy #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman

Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.