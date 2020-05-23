App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maharashtra home minister

The minister also said that the Maharashtra Cyber Department has so far registered 410 offences and arrested 213 persons in connection with these.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Noting "spike" in cyber crimes in Maharashtra amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday warned of a stricter action against those involved in such acts.

The minister also said that the Maharashtra Cyber Department has so far registered 410 offences and arrested 213 persons in connection with these.

He said that there has been "a big rise" in crimes like spreading provocative content, rumours and objectionable posts against women and creating communal divide using social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

"These wrong things are happening. Please refrain from it. Meanwhile, videos encouraging acid attack and rape too were circulated via TikTok," the minister said in a video message.

"Remember, the Maharashtra Cyber Department is keeping a tab on you. Strict action will be taken against whoever will make such posts and videos," he warned.

The nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 has been extended in phases till May 31.

First Published on May 23, 2020 10:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Cyber Crime #India

