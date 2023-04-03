 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet’s turbulent journey takes interesting turn

Ameya Joshi
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

The hive-off of SpiceXpress, the logistics arm of SpiceJet, is being seen as a move in the right direction. A JV or FDI in the cargo biz could turn out to be the game-changer for the much-battered airline.

SpiceJet innovated itself during the pandemic with the help of SpiceXpress, carrying cargo across the region and beyond.

After multiple announcements in the past, SpiceJet finally hived off SpiceXpress, its logistics arm, into a separate company. The new company will be known as SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited.

While the company talks about SpiceXpress and its customer focus on logistics, this hiving off actually helps SpiceJet more than SpiceXpress. This gives a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore to SpiceJet, since the sale was on slump sale basis and helps the company reduce its negative net worth. At the end of the third quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23), the airline had a negative net worth of Rs 5,800 crore.

The airline restructured over $100 million in outstanding dues to aircraft leasing firm Carlyle Aviation Partners, into equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs). The Board of Directors of SpiceJet Ltd on February 27 approved issuing fresh equity shares worth $29.5 million (Rs 244.28 crore) to Carlyle Aviation Partners at Rs 48 per share or the SEBI-determined price, whichever is higher.

These two decisions help the airline reduce the negative net worth and liability at the same time.