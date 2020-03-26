App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet's special flight to take 142 Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in Jodhpur

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SpiceJet said on Thursday that it will conduct a special flight on Sunday to take 142 Iran-returned Indians from Delhi to Jodhpur so that they can be taken to a government quarantine facility there.

"The special flight will be operated as per Government of India's request and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft for the assignment," the low-cost carrier said in its press release.

The airline's entire commercial passenger aircraft fleet of 82 Boeing 737, two Airbus A320 and 32 Bombardier Q-400s is currently grounded as the government has suspended domestic and international flight operations to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Close

However, the airline's five B737 freighter aircraft have been operating as usual as there is no ban on cargo flights.

The aircraft, which will be used for Sunday's special flight, will be thoroughly cleaned and fumigated upon its return to Delhi and the airline will follow all the protocols for its crew members, the release noted.

The flight will take off at 1.40 am from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport and land in Jodhpur airport at 2.55 am on March 29, the airline said.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 11:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Iran #Jodhupur #lockdown #SpiceJet

