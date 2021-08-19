SpiceJet to trial IATA app that stores Covid certificates for international travel

File image

SpiceJet on Thursday said it will conduct the trial of IATA Travel Pass mobile application that allows travellers to store and manage their verified certificates regarding COVID-19 tests or vaccines.

"The trial will be conducted on flights out of Mumbai to Male effective August 23, 2021," the airline said in a statement.

IATA Travel Pass offers secure and efficient alternative to current paper processes used to manage health requirements in the wake of enormous testing and vaccine verifications, the budget carrier stated.

The app manages and verifies the traveller's COVID-19 status in line with governments' health and border requirements, SpiceJet noted.

The mobile app has been built by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is a global airlines body that has around 290 airlines as its members.

The statement said SpiceHealth has been on-boarded by IATA as a lab partner for the Travel Pass trial. SpiceHealth is a healthcare company founded by SpiceJet's promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh.