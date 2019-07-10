App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet technician dies in freak accident at Kolkata airport

"The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there," said the official at Kolkata airport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
A SpiceJet technician was killed after the landing gear door of the aircraft he was working on got "accidentally shut" at the airport here on Wednesday, a senior official said. The incident took place around 1.45 am.

SpiceJet's response on the incident was awaited.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

