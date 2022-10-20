English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SpiceJet suspends operations in Sikkim

    Officials in the state lamented that the decision will deal a blow to the state's tourism industry.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST

    SpiceJet, the only carrier that runs daily flights to and from the greenfield airport in Sikkim's Pakyong, has decided to suspended operations in the hill state from October 30 due to "operational constraints".

    Officials in the state lamented that the decision will deal a blow to the state's tourism industry.

    According to a spokesperson of the budget airline, bad weather and low visibility were two bottlenecks that had led to operational constraints. "SpiceJet flights to and from Pakyong airport have been temporarily suspended with effect from October 30, 2022 due to operational constraints owing to the bad weather condition and low visibility at Pakyong.

    "Pakyong is a VFR (Visual Flight Rules) airport and does not have instrument landing facilities. Required minima to operate from this airport is 5,000 feet, which is difficult to achieve on most days in a year, especially during the winter months. To avoid inconvenience to our passengers, flight operations have been temporarily suspended. We will share an update once the services resume," the spokesperson said. A notice to this effect by the airline has been put up at the reception and the ticket counter of the airport.

    An airport official said on the condition of anonymity that Spice jet has suffered significant losses during the monsoon season when the carrier had to cancel flights due to bad weather. The airline, which started operations from the table-top airport in 2018, currently operates daily direct flights to Delhi and Kolkata.

    Close

    Related stories

    Officials said the service withdrawal will not just inconvenience locals, who avail flight services as and when available, besides adversely affecting the tourism industry in the land-locked state.
    PTI
    Tags: #flights #Sikkim #SpiceJet #suspended
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.