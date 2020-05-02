App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet operates maiden freighter flight to Bahrain carrying medical supplies

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights approved by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, SpiceJet on Saturday said it operated its maiden freighter flight to Bahrain carrying around 17 tonnes of critical medical supplies. In a press release, the budget carrier said its B737 freighter aircraft departed from Mumbai to Bahrain on late Friday night.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus that has infected over 37,000 people and killed more than 1,200 people in the country so far.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights approved by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.

Since the nation-wide lockdown began, SpiceJet said it has transported over 5,100 tonnes of cargo on more than 710 flights, of which 256 were international cargo flights.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 2, 2020 04:45 pm

