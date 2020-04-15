App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet operates first freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies to Hyderabad

"SpiceJet is also operating a freighter flight to Colombo carrying farm produce from West Bengal and another cargo flight to Singapore today," the airline said in a press release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has sent its freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies from Shanghai to Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat. The flight left from Kolkata airport at 8.25 am Wednesday and landed at 3.30 pm (local time) at Shanghai, it said.

It would then depart from Shanghai at 5 pm (local time) and arrive at Kolkata airport at 8.10 pm. After leaving Kolkata at 9 pm, the flight would land at 11.10 pm in Hyderabad on Wednesday, SpiceJet said.

The is for the first time that SpiceJet is operating a freighter to China, the airline said.

The budget carrier said it has till date transported over 2,700 tons of cargo on more than 300 flights since the country-wide lockdown began on March 25.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Freight flight #India #SpiceJet

