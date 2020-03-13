App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet inks pact with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ

SpiceJet will be setting up a warehousing, distribution and trading facility in the airport operator's aerospace and industrial park

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced the signing of a pact with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL) for setting up a warehousing, distribution and trading facility in the airport operator's aerospace and industrial park.

GAHSL is a fully-owned subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL).

The facility, to be initially spread over in 33,000 sq feet area, will come up within the Free Trade Warehousing Zone of multi-product special economic zone (SEZ), SpiceJet said in a release.

It may be further expanded to 1,00,000 sq ft based on demand, it said.

GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park are housed in Hyderabad Airport City.

The park offers ‘ready-to-use' industrial infrastructure with the flexibility of choosing land within SEZ for businesses focusing on foreign markets and land in the domestic tariff area for businesses catering to the Indian market.

"As we expand SpiceXpress, our cargo arm, SpiceJet is proud to partner with GHASL for this first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India which will enhance and facilitate cargo industry in the country," airline Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

The Free Trade Zone and the end-to-end service provided by SpiceXpress will boost businesses saving valuable time for the airline's partner companies, he said.

Many companies such as CFM Aircraft Engine Support South Asia, SAFRAN Electrical and Power India, United Technologies Corporation India, Turbo Aviation, GMR Aero Technic, among others, already have their facilities in the industrial park.

"We welcome SpiceJet at GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park. Its presence adds great value to the niche space of Free Trade Warehousing Zone," GHASL Chief Executive Officer Aman Kapoor said on the tie-up.

The pharma, aerospace and defence, electronics, automotive and FMCG client base at Telangana will benefit from the availability of warehousing catering to the export and import of goods from Hyderabad Airport, Kapoor noted.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 12:17 pm

tags #India #SpiceJet #SpiceXpress

