    SpiceJet flights likely to get affected due to bad weather in Goa

    The IMD has also forecast moderate rain and thundershowers at most places in the state from Thursday to Sunday

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
    SpiceJet

    Budget carrier SpiceJet said on June 23 that departure and arrival flights and their consequential flights from Goa are likely to get affected due to bad weather conditions at the state.


    "Due to bad weather in Goa, North Goa (GOX), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx," the airlines tweeted on June 23.

    The Indian Meteorological Department has also forecast moderate rain and thundershowers at most places in the state from Thursday to Sunday. Heavy rain is likely at a few places on the weekend, too.

