SpiceJet flight from Saudi's Jeddah makes emergency landing in Kochi: Reports

A Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight, which had originated from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, made an emergency landing in Kochi, reports said on December 2.

The emergency landing was necessitated as the flight, SG-306, faced a hydraulic failure, NDTV learnt from officials. All passengers were safely evacuated after plane landed, they added.

The Kochi airport switched into full emergency mode at 6:27 pm, the reports said, adding that the flight made the landing at 7:19 pm.

After all passengers were evacuated safely, the emergency status at the airport was withdrawn, the officials said, further noting that the runway was subsequently cleared for normal operations.

Since June this year, a number of snags involving SpiceJet flights have been reported. In the backdrop of the incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline on July 6 for its alleged failure to offer “safe, efficient and reliable” air services.

The DGCA had started conducting spot checks on SpiceJet planes on July 9 and completed the same on July 13. Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh told Rajya Sabha on July 25 that soon after the show-cause, the DGCA grounded 10 SpiceJet planes after carrying out 53 spot checks on 48 of its planes between July 9 and July 13. The regulator on July 27 restricted SpiceJet's flights to 50 percent of departures approved under the summer schedule. The cap, however, was lifted on the airline for the winter schedule that began from October 30 onwards.

Moneycontrol News

