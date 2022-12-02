 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet flight from Saudi's Jeddah makes emergency landing in Kochi: Reports

Dec 02, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST

The emergency landing was necessitated due to a hydraulic failure, reports said.

A Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight, which had originated from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, made an emergency landing in Kochi, reports said on December 2.

The emergency landing was necessitated as the flight, SG-306, faced a hydraulic failure, NDTV learnt from officials. All passengers were safely evacuated after plane landed, they added.

The Kochi airport switched into full emergency mode at 6:27 pm, the reports said, adding that the flight made the landing at 7:19 pm.

After all passengers were evacuated safely, the emergency status at the airport was withdrawn, the officials said, further noting that the runway was subsequently cleared for normal operations.

Since June this year, a number of snags involving SpiceJet flights have been reported. In the backdrop of the incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline on July 6 for its alleged failure to offer “safe, efficient and reliable” air services.