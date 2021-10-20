SpiceJet connects Kushinagar to India's aviation network

Representative Image [REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo - RTSEFTH]

SpiceJet has added Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh to its domestic atlas. From next month, the airline will connect the newest UDAN destination with Delhi, with a starting fare of Rs 3,662.

The airline will be connecting Kushinagar with two more metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – from December 18. SpiceJet will fly its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes, it said.

Kushinagar, known as the iconic city where Lord Buddha attained his Mahaparinirvana, is a major tourist spot and attracts Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 launched India’s 29th international and Uttar Pradesh's third international airport in Kushinagar in presence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son and a 125-member delegation.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to the historic city of Kushinagar and its residents for having their own international airport for seamless domestic and international connectivity," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said.

"SpiceJet is tremendously proud to be an integral part of this new beginning and will be the first Indian airline to launch flights from Kushinagar starting November 26th, 2021, which also happens to be India’s Constitution Day and an occasion for each one of us to rededicate ourselves to the cause of nation building under the leadership of our prime minister," he said.

SpiceJet flights on the Delhi-Kushinagar-Delhi sector will operate four-times-a-week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. It had earlier added cities like Pakyong, Kanpur, Jallandhar, Jharsuguda, Darbhanga and Jaisalmer to the country’s aviation map, a statement from the airline said.