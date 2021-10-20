MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Prices Increasing Soon Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

SpiceJet connects Kushinagar to India's aviation network

The airline to fly its first flight between Kushinagar and Delhi next month at a starting fare of Rs 3,662. Mumbai and Kolkata will be linked to the Buddhist pilgrim centre in December.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Representative Image [REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo - RTSEFTH]

Representative Image [REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo - RTSEFTH]

SpiceJet has added Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh to its domestic atlas. From next month, the airline will connect the newest UDAN destination with Delhi, with a starting fare of Rs 3,662.

The airline will be connecting Kushinagar with two more metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – from December 18. SpiceJet will fly its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes, it said.

Kushinagar, known as the iconic city where Lord Buddha attained his Mahaparinirvana, is a major tourist spot and attracts Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 launched India’s 29th international and Uttar Pradesh's third international airport in Kushinagar in presence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son and a 125-member delegation.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to the historic city of Kushinagar and its residents for having their own international airport for seamless domestic and international connectivity," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said.

Close

Related stories

"SpiceJet is tremendously proud to be an integral part of this new beginning and will be the first Indian airline to launch flights from Kushinagar starting November 26th, 2021, which also happens to be India’s Constitution Day and an occasion for each one of us to rededicate ourselves to the cause of nation building under the leadership of our prime minister," he said.

SpiceJet flights on the Delhi-Kushinagar-Delhi sector will operate four-times-a-week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. It had earlier added cities like Pakyong, Kanpur, Jallandhar, Jharsuguda, Darbhanga and Jaisalmer to the country’s aviation map, a statement from the airline said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ajay Singh #India #Kushinagar #Narendra Modi #SpiceJet
first published: Oct 20, 2021 11:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.