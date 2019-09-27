App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet cancels two flights on technical glitches

SpiceJet admitted the developments but said passengers were informed accordingly without divulging much information.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hundreds of SpiceJet passengers had a tough time at the city airport on Friday after the airline cancelled two of its flights and delayed another two, citing technical reasons.

According to a source, while one flight was delayed by more than six hours, another departed after a delay of over four hours.

SpiceJet admitted the developments but said passengers were informed accordingly without divulging much information.

"Two morning departures to Kolkata and Hyderabad were delayed due to technical reasons today. The flights have already departed," an airline spokesperson said.

Two other departures to Vijaywada and Kanpur were also cancelled, he said adding passengers had been informed on time.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #SpiceJet

