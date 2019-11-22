App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

SPG amendment bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week

Elite SPG commandos protects the prime minister and his/her immediate family, former prime ministers and their immediate family for a certain period depending on the threat perception.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lok Sabha will take up the proposed amendment to the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act next week, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Friday.

While listing out the government's business for next week in Lok Sabha, Meghwal said besides other bills, the SPG (Amendment) Bill will also be introduced.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #SP

