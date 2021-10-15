Speeding car rams into Durga idol immersion procession in Chhattisgarh; 1 dead, over 15 injured

Visuals shared on social media

A speeding car rammed into devotees part of a Durga idol immersion procession in Chhattisgarh on October 15, leading to the death of at least one person.

Over 15 other devotees were injured in the incident reported from Pathalgaon located in the state's Jashpur district.

The deceased was identified by the local media as 21-year-old Gaurav Aggarwal, a resident of Pathalgaon. The injured victims were admitted to Pathalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment.



Chhattisgarh: A speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon of Jashpur dist during Durga idol immersion.

One body brought to the hospital, 16 others hospitalised. 2 of them being referred to other hospitals after x-ray that established fracture: Block Medical Officer James Minj pic.twitter.com/nUfxU5jHDh — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

"One body brought to the hospital, 16 others hospitalised. Two of them being referred to other hospitals after x-ray that established fracture," Block Medical Officer James Minj told news agency ANI.

The maroon-coloured car which rammed into the devotees was a Mahindra Xylo, NDTV reported, noting that it had a Madhya Pradesh number plate

The vehicle was rushed towards nearby Sukhrapara following the incident, where locals found it abandoned by side of the road, the news channel said.

The car's rear windshield and door windows were found cracked, and the driver side door was left open.

The driver had reportedly fled before the abandoned car was found. The police is likely to conduct a search to trace the driver.

The incident comes days after a convoy, which included a vehicle owned by Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran over protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri leading to the death of five persons, including a journalist.

In the violence that followed after the incident, three persons including two identified as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed.