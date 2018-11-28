App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 10:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Speculations may have triggered rupee fall: SBI report

Specifically, in the month of August the excess demand in Merchant segment was far outstripped by oversupply in Inter Bank market, said the report titled 'Rupee for a Turnaround'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Relentless upward movements in crude prices since July led to increase in speculations in foreign exchange market and such activities seem to have triggered the rupee fall in recent months, an SBI research report Wednesday.

SBI's 'Ecowrap' noted that even as there has been policy changes to liberalise capital inflows, merchant and interbank market foreign exchange turnover give interesting insights regarding demand-supply matrix of foreign exchange.

In the merchant market (in both spot and forward segment), there was an excess demand in the range of $9-14 billion since February 2018. However in the interbank market, the trend is quite opposite and there has been excess supply.

Specifically, in the month of August the excess demand in Merchant segment was far outstripped by oversupply in Inter Bank market, said the report titled 'Rupee for a Turnaround'.

related news

"This indicates that speculation may have triggered a currency fall," it said.

The report further said the Reserve Bank of India should have created a special window for oil marketing companies and have taken out $400-450 million daily dollar demand.

Relentless increase in crude prices since July did increase speculative activities in foreign exchange market that may have been avoided through vaguely right/ proactive measures, it said.

The rupee on November 28 strengthened by 17 paise to close at 70.62 against the US currency as global crude oil prices slipped below the $60 per barrel mark amid a smart recovery in domestic equity markets.

The Indian currency had breached the level of 74 against the US dollar in October.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 10:41 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.