Special trains to run from Maharashtra to North Indian cities: Check details

Special trains will run from Maharashtra to North Indian cities like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, and Pune to Danapur, Indian Railways' Central Railway (CR) zone clarified.

"These additional special trains are normally run considering the routine bookings for the convenience of passengers and speculation may please be avoided as it is not panic booking," Central Railway said in a release.

Central Railway to operate these special trains

-Mumbai-Gorakhpur Speciall

01053 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.40 hours on 13.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Gorakhpur at 02.00 hours on third day

01054 special will leave Gorakhpur at 16.05 hours on 15.4.2021 and 22.4.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hours the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni, Deoria Sadar

Composition: One 2AC, Four 3AC, eight Sleeper, seven second seating.

-Pune-Danapur Special

01401 superfast special will leave Pune at 16.15 hours on 9.4.2021, 11.4.2021, 16.4.2021 and 18.4.2021 and arrive Danapur at 23.45 hours next day

01402 special will leave Danapur at 04.00 hours on 11.4.2021, 13.4.2021, 18.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Pune at 12.05 hours next day

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara.

Composition: One 2AC, Four 3AC, 11 Sleeper, six second seating.

-Mumbai-Patna Special

01091 superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.05 hours on 12.4.2021, 15.4.2021 and 19.4.2021 and arrive Patna at 14.30 hours next day

01092 special will leave Patna at 16.20 hours on 13.4.2021, 16.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.30 hours the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara

Composition: One 2AC, Four 3AC, eight Sleeper, seven second seating.

-Mumbai-Gorakhpur Special

01093 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.30 hours on 7.4.2021, 12.4.2021, 14.4.2021 and 19.4.2021 and arrive Gorakhpur at 11.40 hours on third day

01094 superfast special will leave Gorakhpur at 17.25 hours on 9.4.2021, 14.4.2021, 16.4.2021 and 21.4.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.05 hours on third day

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti

Composition: One 2AC, Four 3AC, eight Sleeper, seven second seating.

Mumbai-Darbhanga Superfast Special

01097 superfast special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.05 hours on 12.4.2021 and 19.4.2021 and arrive Darbhanga at 16.10 hours next day

The 01098 superfast special will leave Darbhanga at 19.20 hours on 13.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.10 hours on the third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri (for 01097 only), Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur.

Composition: Two 3AC, eight Sleeper, eight second seating.