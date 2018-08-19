Special trains to evacuate people stranded in Kerala

On a request from the West Bengal government, South Eastern Railway will run the two trains, which will commence the journey from Ernakulam at 6.00 pm and 9.00 pm today, a communique from the state Transport department said.
The South Eastern Railway will run two special trains from Ernakulam in flood-ravaged Kerala to Santragachi/Howrah to evacuate stranded people this evening, an SER spokesman said.
On a request from the West Bengal government, South Eastern Railway will run the two trains, which will commence the journey from Ernakulam at 6.00 pm and 9.00 pm today, a communique from the state Transport department said.
The railway will also run a special train to Ernakulam from Santragachi, which will leave here at 5.15 pm on Wednesday, the SER spokesman said.