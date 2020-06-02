App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Special train with over 1,200 workers leaves Indore for West Bengal

The bourse had reduced the agriculture commodity trade timing to 5 pm after the breakout of coronavirus pandemic.

PTI

A 'Shramik' special train carrying 1,250 stranded migrant workers left Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday for Bardhaman in West Bengal, a Western Railway (WR) official said.

The train is scheduled to halt at Bhopal to pick up nearly 350 more labourers during its journey via Durgapur and Asansol, he said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

The Madhya Pradesh government has made arrangements to send back migrant workers from WB stranded in different parts of the central Indian state due to the coronavirus-driven lockdown since March 25.

related news

These workers were hired primarily by cosmetic industry in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 17 had written a letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, asking her to request the Railway Ministry to run special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers from his state.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Mamata Banerjee #migrants #Shivraj Singh Chouhan #west bengal #Western Railway

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Gilead's next step on coronavirus: inhaled remdesivir, other easier-to-use versions

Gilead's next step on coronavirus: inhaled remdesivir, other easier-to-use versions

IndiGo operator posts Q4 loss at Rs 870.8 crore due to coronavirus lockdown, margin shrinks

IndiGo operator posts Q4 loss at Rs 870.8 crore due to coronavirus lockdown, margin shrinks

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.