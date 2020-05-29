App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Special scheme to help rural industrial units in Tamil Nadu launched

The scheme, which is part of the State Rural Transformation Project, would cover about 1.39 lakh beneficiaries of whom 31,952 would get a long-term loan of Rs 159.76 crore.

PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday launched a Rs 300-crore special assistance scheme to help rural industrial units affected by the COVID-19 lockdown to start new such units and also generate employment opportunities.

The scheme, which is part of the State Rural Transformation Project, would cover about 1.39 lakh beneficiaries of whom 31,952 would get a long-term loan of Rs 159.76 crore.

Palaniswamigave away the assistance to five beneficiaries to mark the commencement of the scheme.

Close

He commissioned an underground sewerage project in Palanichettipatti town panchayat of Theni district being implemented at a cost of Rs 34.67 crore.

related news

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

He inaugurated several developmental works under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department in 13 districts, including in Chennai, at an estimated cost of Rs 296.29 crore.

On the agriculture front, the Chief Minister said he has sanctioned Rs 54.46 lakh to protect the tapioca crop from pests on an area of 3,112 hectares in Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Kanyakumari districts.

On Thursday, he declared open sports facilities and stadia, established in Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and the Nilgiris districts at a cost of Rs 7.44 crore; 27 school buildings, structures for two panchayat union-level training centres for school teachers and one for the district-level centre, all built at a cost of about Rs 57.53 crore spread over 12 districts.

He handed over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Abhinaya, a school student from Namakkal, for participating in an international science meet in the United States.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #K Palaniswami #Rural industries #Tamil Nadu

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.