App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Special Rajasthan police team formed to probe audio tapes' conspiracy, make arrests

The eight-member team headed by SP CID (Crime branch) Vikas Sharma was formed Friday after two FIRs were registered on a complaint by Congress chief whip in the state Assembly Mahesh Joshi.

PTI
File image
File image

A special team of Rajasthan police officers has been formed to investigate and arrest the accused in the case registered with the special operations group in connection with audio tapes that revealed a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led state government.

The eight-member team headed by SP CID (Crime branch) Vikas Sharma was formed Friday after two FIRs were registered on a complaint by Congress chief whip in the state Assembly Mahesh Joshi.

Other members of the team are Dharmendra Yadav (Additional SP-ATS), Jagdish Vyas (Additional SP-CID CB), Kamal Singh (assistant police commissioner-Jodhpur), Manish Sharma (Deputy SP- ATS), Kailash Jindal (inspector- CID CB), Suman Kaviya (Inspector- ATS) and Ramesh Pareek (inspector-ATS).

Close

The team was formed by Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) Ashok Rathore.

The SOG has already arrested one Sanjay Sharma in connection with the conspiratorial conversation in the audio tapes and he is under police remand.

One of the FIRs mentions details of the conversation of (rebel MLA) Bhanwarlal Sharma with Gajendra Singh (Congress party claims it is a reference to union minister Gajendra Singh) and Sanjay Jain whereas the second FIR mentions a conversation between two unidentified persons.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 10:13 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.