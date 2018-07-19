Special forces to soon get a major weapons upgrade

The Indian Army, IAF and Navy have reportedly inked several contracts to get modernised weaponry and ammunition. Sources from Defence Ministry said that agreements worth "hundreds of crores" with countries like Israel, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Germany and Russia have been made. However, the highly anticipated Special Operations Command (SOC) is yet to see any progress.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Indian Army has an array of modern weapons in its arsenal, ranging from man-portable anti-tank weapon systems and long-range sniper rifles to hand-launched micro drones and high-speed underwater scooters. Indian Army's existing Para-SF battalions may soon get weapons such as Finnish Sako sniper rifles, Swedish Carl Gustaf Mark-4 lightweight rocket-launchers, Italian Beretta pistols with silencers. Indian Airforce is also getting 12 new flights of 'Garud' commandos to make the already existing force of 15 flights and 900 personnel even stronger. They will also get new sniper rifles, thermal sights, breaching ammunition and other similar weapons. An official informed, "They have already inducted 65 micro-UAVs under a Rs 27 crore contract."

Moreover, India's highly acclaimed marine commandos (Marcos) may soon get "midget submarines" or "chariots" under a Rs 2,017 crore project. They are also inducting Russian VSS suppressed sniper rifles, air-droppable rubberised inflatable boats, remotely-operated underwater vehicles for explosive disposal, combat free-fall parachutes, hands-free power ascenders, and opposed boarding equipment.