Special court denies bail to ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

Special judge R N Rokade rejected Malik's bail plea.

(Image: ANI)

A special court here on Wednesday refused bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

A detailed order will be available later.

The court on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.