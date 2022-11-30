English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Last Day to Attend : INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Special court denies bail to ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

    Special judge R N Rokade rejected Malik's bail plea.

    PTI
    November 30, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
    (Image: ANI)

    (Image: ANI)

    A special court here on Wednesday refused bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

    Special judge R N Rokade rejected Malik's bail plea.

    A detailed order will be available later.

    The court on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

    The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.

    He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

    The NCP leader had sought bail pleading there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering.

    The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered a predicate offence.
    PTI
    Tags: #money laundering case #Nawab Malik
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 03:55 pm