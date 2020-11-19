PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Special 30-day leave for coronavirus-infected healthcare workers, govt employees in Rajasthan

The leave would be approved on the basis of a certificate by a medical officer, according to an order of the state Finance Department.

The Rajasthan government has decided to grant a special 30-day leave to healthcare workers and state government employees if they get infected with coronavirus.

The leave would be approved on the basis of a certificate by a medical officer, according to an order of the state Finance Department.

The infected employees would be able to avail up to 30 days special leave for treatment of the disease, the order said.

Post the 30-day special leave, employees would be able to avail their due leaves as per the rules, it added.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 10:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

