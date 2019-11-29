Speaker Om Birla indicates Pragya Thakur to be called to Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday indicated that he would call BJP member Pragya Thakur, who is facing opposition fire for her remarks on Nathuram Godse, to the House after the Question Hour.

Without naming Thakur, the Speaker said he would "ask the respected member to come to the House at noon after Question Hour".

Birla made these observations after the Congress once again raked up the issue of the controversial remarks on Nathuram Godse by Thakur on Wednesday.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said opposition members have raised the issue. He said such remarks also hurt the dignity of the chair and as the custodian of the House, the Speaker should take action.