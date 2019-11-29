App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Speaker Om Birla indicates Pragya Thakur to be called to Lok Sabha

Without naming Thakur, the Speaker said he would "ask the respected member to come to the House at noon after Question Hour".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Om Birla, Speaker Lok Sabha
Om Birla, Speaker Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday indicated that he would call BJP member Pragya Thakur, who is facing opposition fire for her remarks on Nathuram Godse, to the House after the Question Hour.

Without naming Thakur, the Speaker said he would "ask the respected member to come to the House at noon after Question Hour".

Birla made these observations after the Congress once again raked up the issue of the controversial remarks on Nathuram Godse by Thakur on Wednesday.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said opposition members have raised the issue. He said such remarks also hurt the dignity of the chair and as the custodian of the House, the Speaker should take action.

The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are also likely to move a censure motion in Lok Sabha against Thakur for her remarks, sources said.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 11:51 am

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Politics #Pragya Thakur

