Spanish Flu vs Coronavirus: A comparison of two pandemics that hit 100 years apart & lessons to tackle COVID third wave

As the ghastly second wave of COVID-19 had hit India in April, it has now become imperative to take a look back at the second wave of the influenza epidemic that swept the country more than a century ago.

Popularly known a the Spanish Flu, the pandemic killed more than one crore people in erstwhile British India. After the first wave of infections that began in 1918 which believed to have started in Bombay engulfed the whole country in a few months. However, a more deadly second wave had hit the country by September 1918 when the mortality rates rose to unprecedented levels.

Influenza vaccines did not exist at the time, and even antibiotics had not been developed yet. For example, penicillin was not discovered until 1928. No flu antiviral drugs were available.

No respiratory viral infection has been as deadly as the 1918 Spanish Flu. Data from the United Kingdom show us that the disease followed three waves.

With little or no healthcare facilities in most villages across the country, the sharp rise in infections also caused famine leading to an increase in food prices. Newspaper reports quoted by IndiaInk suggest that the British administration was not only unprepared for the second wave it had left the people on its own fate. The Bombay Presidency had packed its bags and moved to the hills in Mahabaleshwar, the report said. According to the Bombay Chronicle, when the officials were asked about the government's move, they said "though absent in body, the Government is with us always present in spirit."

Similar unpreparedness of government was witnessed during the second wave of COVID-19 as hospitals faced severe shortages. People scrambled for medical oxygen, hospital beds, antiviral drugs and other supplies. Many have even put out desperate pleas on social media platforms to find COVID-related resources for their loved ones.

Third Wave

Some countries experienced a third wave in 1919 and 1920. It is believed that the third wave began in Australia and then spread to Serbia, France, and Great Britain.

While it is unclear how potent was the third wave in India, data from the United Kingdom suggests that the second wave was more deadly and long-lasting than the first or third one and the third wave was less severe than the second wave but caused more damage than the first one.

Such historical data can help understand the impact of an outbreak and take early precautions to minimise the infections. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned of an 'inevitable' and 'imminent' third wave as lockdown restrictions are lifted across the country.

"With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemic, the third wave is inevitable and imminent," the medical association said in a press release.

The increase in vaccination coverage, along with strict adherence to the COVID-appropriate behaviour for "minimum three months" can mitigate the impact of a potential third wave, it said.