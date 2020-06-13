App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spandana Sphoorty Financial to raise up to Rs 100 crore via bonds

The committee approved the issuance of 1,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to an amount of Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis, it said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Non-banking finance company Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd on Saturday said it will raise up to Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The decision was taken at a meeting of the management committee of the board on Saturday, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company offers joint liability group (JLG) loans, loans against property and personal loans, among others.

With presence in 18 states, it had gross loan portfolio of Rs 6,829 crore as on March 31, 2020, catering to 25.7 lakh borrowers.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #India #Market news #Spandana Sphoorty Financial

