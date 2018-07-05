SP leader spots mango tree in the middle of national highway, criticises BJP on social media

A member of legislative council for the Samajwadi Party has blamed the BJP government for negligence and false claims of development in Uttar Pradesh after he spotted a mango tree standing tall in the middle of NH24.

In a Facebook post, Shashank Yadav mocked "Vikas paida hua magar NH24 par Maigalganj ke paas (Development is born, but on NH24 near Maigalganj).”

Yadav, who hails from Lakhimpur Kheri, said that he wanted to put the limelight on the negligence of the construction company responsible for this incident.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, he said that he was surprised to find a huge mango tree in the middle of the road and it could be a serious threat to people travelling at night.

He added all MPs and MLAs of the region belong to the BJP and that none of them were aware about this. He called this a clear lack of coordination between the concerned authorities.

The company trusted with the job of constructing the 157 km stretch of NH24 between Sitapur and Bareilly is Era Infra Engineering Ltd. The company is blaming the Forest Department for not letting them cut the tree down.

Era Infra's project in-charge Arun Chaudhary said that when the project was assigned to them in 2010-11, they had sent a written request to the Forest Department seeking permission to remove the tree that was blocking the way of the proposed highway.

He added that the concerned authorities never replied or got in touch about the permission request. This led to about 22 percent of the project being uncompleted; the road is half-finished and traffic is not permitted on the route yet.

District forest officials refute any claims of a letter from the construction company asking for permission.