SP Jain professor Ananth Narayan appointed whole-time SEBI member

Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, an associate professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), was on August 27, appointed a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Department of Personnel and Training issued a circular making the announcement, which read: “He will hold office for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

With this appointment, Ananth Narayan becomes the fourth whole-time member of SEBI, which had been operating with a vacancy for the position since November 2021.

Commenting on his appointment, Narayan said: “Truly blessed by all your very, very kind wishes. Am indebted to the Government of India and SEBI for this huge privilege. Hope to learn from the very knowledgeable and dedicated folk at SEBI, engage with all stakeholders, and collectively help further protect investors and develop markets.”

He added: “My involvement on this medium might diminish – apologies. But please do keep your valuable inputs, insights, and suggestions coming. Apologies if I missed thanking anyone personally. Special thanks to SPJIMR for all the engagement over the years!”

Narayan, who boasts 24 years of experience in finance and banking, has served as the RBI-nominated additional director on the YES Bank board. He has worked with Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank, too. At present, the professor is an independent director on the boards of SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Clearcorp Dealing Systems Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, Southern Ridges Macro Fund, and Southern Ridges Master Macro Fund.