SP cancels appointment of all TV panellists

"The appointment of all party panellists has been cancelled on the directives of national president Akhilesh Yadav," SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.He said no channel should invite any of them for debates. The order follows the poor performance of the SP in the Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on May 24, 2019 05:40 pm