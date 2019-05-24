SP cancels appointment of all TV panellists

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav May 24 sacked its panel of leaders who act as its spokespersons on television channels.

"The appointment of all party panellists has been cancelled on the directives of national president Akhilesh Yadav," SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

He said no channel should invite any of them for debates. The order follows the poor performance of the SP in the Lok Sabha elections.