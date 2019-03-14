App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

SP-BSP-RLD alliance to hold first joint rally on April 7 in Deoband

Yadav had met Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Wednesday and discussed plans to start campaigning with a joint rally during Navratra, which begins April 6.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The three Uttar Pradesh alliance partners SP, BSP and RLD are to hold their first joint rally at Deoband in Saharanpur on April 7 with all three party chiefs - Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Ajit Singh - slated to address it. "We are declaring candidates separately on seats finalised by us (SP-BSP) and the first rally (with Mayawati) is planned during Navratra from West Uttar Pradesh," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav told reporters here at the party office.

Yadav had met Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Wednesday and discussed plans to start campaigning with a joint rally during Navratra, which begins April 6.

Asked about the possibility of an alliance with the Congress, SP chief said, "It's too late now. We have finalised our seats."

Yadav also mocked at the BJP's claim of winning more than 73 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in UP in the 2019 elections, saying, "They must be giving this number from the entire country."

About his alliance with the BSP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Yadav said, "This is an alliance of ideologies and people of the state will certainly ensure its success by supporting its candidates."
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 09:09 pm

tags #BSP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #RLD #SP

