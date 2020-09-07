SP Balasubrahmanyam still on ventilator support, but tests COVID-19 negative

74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator support at Chennai’s MGM Healthcare Hospital, his son SP Charan said in a video posted on Instagram.
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for the coronavirus, his son SP Charan said on September 7. "We were expecting dad's lungs to improve to a point where we could remove the ventilator. But, unfortunately, we are still not at that point where we could rid him of the ventilator. But the good news is dad is COVID negative," Charan said in an Instagram video.
Charan said his father's physiotherapy is going on well and he is able to write to communicate with doctors and nurses. His father SP Balasubrahmanyam has been keeping himself busy by watching sports matches on his handheld device, Charan said.
Though the 74-year-old performer continues to be on ventilator support at Chennai’s MGM Healthcare Hospital, he celebrated his wedding anniversary at the hospital recently, his son informed.
SP Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised since August 5 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Several celebrities including musician AR Rahman and actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have prayed for the speedy recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam.View this post on Instagram
