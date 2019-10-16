Southwest Monsoon withdraws completely from country

The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the entire country on October 16, the India Meteorological Department announced, eight days after it started receding from northwest India. This is also perhaps the fastest withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon.

The IMD also announced onset of Northeast Monsoon that brings rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

"The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country and simultaneously Northeast Monsoon rains have commenced over Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala," the IMD said in a statement.

A cyclonic circulation lies over east-central Arabian Sea off south Karnataka coast at lower levels. A trough runs from north Sri Lanka coast to above cyclonic circulation at lower levels.