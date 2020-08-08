172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|south-west-monsoon-to-hit-coastal-maharashtra-again-from-august-10-imd-5664881.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

South west monsoon to hit coastal Maharashtra again from August 10: IMD

Heavy rains and gale had lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday. The intensity of rain reduced gradually in the last two days.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The south west monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and will remain so for the next seven days, the IMD said on Saturday.

"The IMD observations revealed that south west monsoon is likely to become active on west coast from 10-11 August including Mumbai. The situation is likely to continue for a week," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department's Mumbai centre.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai had recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period.
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IMD #India #Maharashtra #monsoon #Weather

