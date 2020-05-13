App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korea's LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak

LG Chem said the eight-member delegation, led by its petrochemicals business head, will brief support measures to affected residents and meet with India government officials.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@satyaprad1
Image: Twitter/@satyaprad1

South Korea's LG Chem said on Wednesday that it had sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant there that killed 11 people and forced 800 into hospital for treatment from poisoning.

LG Chem said the eight-member delegation, led by its petrochemicals business head, will brief support measures to affected residents and meet with India government officials.

The accident occurred some 14 km (9 miles) inland from the east coast city of Visakhapatnam, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, at a plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem.

Close
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

First Published on May 13, 2020 08:55 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.